Who's Playing
Air Force @ Utah State
Regular Season Records: Air Force 11-17; Utah State 17-14
What to Know
The Utah State Aggies and the Air Force Falcons are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Thomas & Mack Center in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The Aggies earned a 73-46 win in their most recent contest against Air Force in February.
If there were any doubts why Utah State was a heavy favorite Friday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their matchup against the San Jose State Spartans this past Friday by a conclusive 75-52 score. Four players on Utah State scored in the double digits: forward Justin Bean (18), forward Brandon Horvath (16), guard Sean Bairstow (13), and guard Max Shulga (11). That makes it three consecutive games in which Justin Bean has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, things were close when Air Force and SJSU clashed last Tuesday, but the Falcons ultimately edged out the opposition 58-54. Guard A.J. Walker (15 points) was the top scorer for Air Force.
A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aggies come into the game boasting the 21st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48%. Less enviably, Air Force is 355th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 59.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Series History
Utah State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Air Force.
- Feb 01, 2022 - Utah State 73 vs. Air Force 46
- Dec 29, 2021 - Air Force 49 vs. Utah State 47
- Jan 02, 2021 - Utah State 72 vs. Air Force 53
- Dec 31, 2020 - Utah State 83 vs. Air Force 48
- Jan 21, 2020 - Utah State 72 vs. Air Force 47
- Jan 07, 2020 - Air Force 79 vs. Utah State 60
- Feb 16, 2019 - Utah State 76 vs. Air Force 62
- Jan 05, 2019 - Utah State 79 vs. Air Force 62
- Feb 24, 2018 - Air Force 75 vs. Utah State 65
- Jan 24, 2018 - Utah State 71 vs. Air Force 49
- Feb 25, 2017 - Utah State 89 vs. Air Force 58
- Dec 31, 2016 - Air Force 78 vs. Utah State 73
- Mar 01, 2016 - Utah State 78 vs. Air Force 65
- Jan 12, 2016 - Utah State 79 vs. Air Force 60