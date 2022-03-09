Who's Playing

Air Force @ Utah State

Regular Season Records: Air Force 11-17; Utah State 17-14

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies and the Air Force Falcons are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Thomas & Mack Center in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The Aggies earned a 73-46 win in their most recent contest against Air Force in February.

If there were any doubts why Utah State was a heavy favorite Friday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their matchup against the San Jose State Spartans this past Friday by a conclusive 75-52 score. Four players on Utah State scored in the double digits: forward Justin Bean (18), forward Brandon Horvath (16), guard Sean Bairstow (13), and guard Max Shulga (11). That makes it three consecutive games in which Justin Bean has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, things were close when Air Force and SJSU clashed last Tuesday, but the Falcons ultimately edged out the opposition 58-54. Guard A.J. Walker (15 points) was the top scorer for Air Force.

A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aggies come into the game boasting the 21st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48%. Less enviably, Air Force is 355th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 59.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Air Force.