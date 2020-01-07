Utah State vs. Air Force odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 7 from proven model

The Air Force Falcons will take on the Utah State Aggies at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Clune Arena. Air Force is 7-8 overall and 4-3 at home, while Utah State is 13-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. Utah State is trying to avoid a third consecutive loss. Air Force, meanwhile, has won three of its past five games. The Aggies are favored by 7.5-points in the latest Air Force vs. Utah State odds, while the over-under is set at 145.5. Before entering any Utah State vs. Air Force picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The Falcons lost to UNLV by a decisive 71-59 margin in their last outing. The Falcons' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Ryan Swan, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds, and Lavelle Scottie, who had 19 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah State opened the new year with a 77-68 loss to San Diego State on Saturday. Despite the defeat, Utah State had strong showings from Neemias Queta, who dropped a double-double with 15 points and 14 boards along with three blocks, and Sam Merrill, who finished with 26 points. The loss snapped a 15-game home winning streak for the Aggies. Utah State has lost back-to-back games for the first time since coach Craig Smith took over before the start of the 2018-19 season.

Air Force ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with a 48.3 mark on the season. The Aggies have displayed some offensive firepower of their own, as they enter Tuesday's matchup averaging 79.3 points per game, good for 36th best in college basketball.

