We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Utah State Aggies and the Air Force Falcons are set to tip at 11 p.m. ET on Friday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Utah State is 23-5 overall and 12-1 at home, while Air Force is 9-18 overall and 5-6 on the road. Utah State won the first matchup between the teams this season 88-60 on Jan. 2, covering as a 7-point road favorite in that one.

This time around, Utah State is favored by 16 points in the latest Utah State vs. Air Force odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 138.5 points.

Utah State vs. Air Force spread: Utah State -16

Utah State vs. Air Force over/under: 138.5 points

Utah State vs. Air Force money line: Utah State -1669, Air Force +917

What you need to know about Utah State

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Utah State ultimately got the result the result it hoped for on Tuesday as it snuck past Fresno State with a 77-73 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Utah State.

Utah State relied on the efforts of Darius Brown II, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Great Osobor, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. Osobor is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

What you need to know about Air Force

Meanwhile, Air Force managed to keep up with Boise State until halftime on Tuesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Falcons took a serious blow against the Broncos, falling 79-48. Air Force's defeat came about despite a quality game from Rytis Petraitis, who almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds.

The Falcons have struggled against the number this season, going just 8-19 ATS. However, they're a respectable 6-6 ATS on the road.

