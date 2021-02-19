A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Utah State Aggies and the Boise State Broncos at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State is 17-4 overall and 9-0 at home, while Utah State is 14-6 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Broncos have won six of their last 10 meetings against the Aggies. Utah State, meanwhile, is 14-3 in its last 17 games against conference foes.

The Broncos are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Boise State vs. Utah State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 140.5.

Boise State vs. Utah State spread: Boise State -1.5

Boise State vs. Utah State over-under: 140.5 points

What you need to know about Boise State

The Broncos are coming off an impressive 79-70 victory over Utah State on Wednesday. Guard Derrick Alston Jr. had a strong showing against the Aggies, finishing with 26 points, three rebounds and three assists. Marcus Shaver Jr. also had a big day, recording 12 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Boise State enters Friday's matchup having won 17 of its last 20 games. The Broncos have also had success against Utah State over the years, winning five of their last six meetings against the Aggies at home. However, Boise State is just 2-4 against the spread in its last six games played in February.

What you need to know about Utah State

The Aggies suffered a setback against Boise State on Wednesday, but Neemias Queta had a stellar showing in the loss. The junior center recorded a double-double, finishing with 32 points and 10 rebounds. For the season, Queta is averaging 13.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Utah State is averaging 74.6 points per game this season, and the Aggies have been sensational against the spread. In fact, Utah State is 12-3 against the spread in its last 15 games. The Aggies have also covered the spread in six of their last nine games on the road.

