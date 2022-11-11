Who's Playing

Bradley @ Utah State

Current Records: Bradley 1-0; Utah State 1-0

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies will stay at home another game and welcome the Bradley Braves at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Utah State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Aggies didn't have too much trouble with the Utah Valley Wolverines at home on Monday as they won 75-58.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Bradley at home against the Wisconsin-Parkside Rangers on Monday as the team secured a 93-59 victory.

The wins brought Utah State up to 1-0 and Bradley to 1-0. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah State is stumbling into the game with the 24th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 12.4 on average. But the Braves enter the matchup with only 13.5 turnovers per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give Bradley the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.