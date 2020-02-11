Utah State vs. Colorado State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 11 predictions from proven model

The Utah State Aggies and the Colorado State Rams are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moby Arena. Colorado State is 17-8 overall and 10-3 at home, while the Aggies are 19-7 overall and 2-5 on the road. Utah State has won five of its past six games. Colorado State has won three in a row and eight of nine overall. The Aggies are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Colorado State vs. Utah State odds, while the over-under is set at 143.5. Before entering any Utah State vs. Colorado State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Colorado State vs. Utah State spread: Colorado State +2.5

Colorado State vs. Utah State over-under: 143.5 points

Colorado State vs. Utah State money line: Colorado State 121, Utah State -142

What you need to know about Colorado State

Colorado State beat the Fresno State Bulldogs 80-70 last week. The Rams got double-digit scores from five players: Nico Carvacho (17), Isaiah Stevens (13), Kendle Moore (12), Adam Thistlewood (12), and David Roddy (11). Carvacho also had 16 rebounds. The Rams led 42-30 at intermission and were up by double digits for most of the second half.

What you need to know about Utah State

The Aggies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Boise State Broncos this past Saturday, winning 70-61. Utah State center Neemias Queta looked sharp as he had 21 points along with eight rebounds and five blocks. Sam Merrill added 17 points. Justin Bean had 16 rebounds. The Aggies scored the final eight points of the game.

