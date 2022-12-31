Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Utah State

Current Records: Fresno State 5-7; Utah State 11-2

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs and the Utah State Aggies are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bulldogs beat the Wyoming Cowboys 58-53 on Wednesday. Fresno State relied on the efforts of forward Isaih Moore, who had 13 points in addition to nine rebounds, and guard Jemarl Baker, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Utah State bagged an 82-73 victory over the Washington State Cougars on Sunday. Utah State got double-digit scores from six players: guard Steven Ashworth (12), forward Taylor Funk (12), center Trevin Dorius (12), guard Sean Bairstow (11), guard Max Shulga (11), and forward Dan Akin (10).

Fresno State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 3-8), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

The wins brought Fresno State up to 5-7 and the Aggies to 11-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs are 352nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.3 on average. Utah State's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 85.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 12-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Fresno State.