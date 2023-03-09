Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Utah State

Regular Season Records: New Mexico 22-10; Utah State 24-7

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Utah State Aggies and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 29 of 2020. New Mexico and Utah State are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Thomas & Mack Center in the second round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

The Lobos earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They took down the Wyoming Cowboys 87-76. It was another big night for New Mexico's guard Jaelen House, who had 28 points and six assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Utah State didn't have too much trouble with the Boise State Broncos at home on Saturday as they won 86-73. Utah State can attribute much of their success to guard Steven Ashworth, who had 19 points and eight assists, and forward Taylor Funk, who had 24 points in addition to eight rebounds.

The Lobos are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Mexico comes into the matchup boasting the 13th most points per game in college basketball at 81.4. The Aggies have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.60% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Aggies are a 3-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against New Mexico.