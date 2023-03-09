Who's Playing
New Mexico @ Utah State
Regular Season Records: New Mexico 22-10; Utah State 24-7
What to Know
The New Mexico Lobos have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Utah State Aggies and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 29 of 2020. New Mexico and Utah State are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Thomas & Mack Center in the second round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.
The Lobos earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They took down the Wyoming Cowboys 87-76. It was another big night for New Mexico's guard Jaelen House, who had 28 points and six assists along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, Utah State didn't have too much trouble with the Boise State Broncos at home on Saturday as they won 86-73. Utah State can attribute much of their success to guard Steven Ashworth, who had 19 points and eight assists, and forward Taylor Funk, who had 24 points in addition to eight rebounds.
The Lobos are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Mexico comes into the matchup boasting the 13th most points per game in college basketball at 81.4. The Aggies have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.60% on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Aggies are a 3-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against New Mexico.
- Feb 01, 2023 - Utah State 84 vs. New Mexico 73
- Feb 22, 2022 - Utah State 81 vs. New Mexico 56
- Jan 08, 2022 - Utah State 90 vs. New Mexico 87
- Jan 08, 2021 - Utah State 82 vs. New Mexico 46
- Jan 06, 2021 - Utah State 77 vs. New Mexico 45
- Mar 05, 2020 - Utah State 75 vs. New Mexico 70
- Feb 29, 2020 - New Mexico 66 vs. Utah State 64
- Mar 14, 2019 - Utah State 91 vs. New Mexico 83
- Feb 20, 2019 - Utah State 71 vs. New Mexico 55
- Jan 26, 2019 - Utah State 68 vs. New Mexico 66
- Mar 09, 2018 - New Mexico 83 vs. Utah State 68
- Feb 14, 2018 - New Mexico 78 vs. Utah State 63
- Jan 31, 2018 - Utah State 89 vs. New Mexico 80
- Jan 24, 2017 - New Mexico 74 vs. Utah State 61
- Jan 04, 2017 - Utah State 79 vs. New Mexico 75
- Feb 09, 2016 - Utah State 80 vs. New Mexico 72
- Jan 09, 2016 - New Mexico 77 vs. Utah State 59