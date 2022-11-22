Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ Utah State

Current Records: Oral Roberts 3-2; Utah State 4-0

What to Know

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will take on the Utah State Aggies at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Golden Eagles and the Oklahoma Baptist Prophets this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Oral Roberts wrapped it up with a 98-86 win at home.

Meanwhile, Utah State skirted by the San Diego Toreros 91-89 this past Thursday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Steven Ashworth with 0:04 remaining. The Aggies relied on the efforts of forward Dan Akin, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 15 boards, and guard Max Shulga, who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and five dimes.

The wins brought Oral Roberts up to 3-2 and Utah State to 4-0. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oral Roberts is stumbling into the contest with the 30th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. Utah States have had an even harder time: they are 18th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.