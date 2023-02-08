Who's Playing
San Diego State @ Utah State
Current Records: San Diego State 18-5; Utah State 19-5
What to Know
The Utah State Aggies and the #25 San Diego State Aztecs are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Utah State beat the Colorado State Rams 88-79 this past Saturday. Utah State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Steven Ashworth (26), forward Taylor Funk (21), guard Sean Bairstow (11), and forward Dan Akin (11).
Meanwhile, the Aztecs made easy work of the Boise State Broncos last Friday and carried off a 72-52 win. Among those leading the charge for San Diego State was forward Nathan Mensah, who had 17 points along with six boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah State is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have been good against the spread at home while San Diego State has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.
Their wins bumped the Aggies to 19-5 and San Diego State to 18-5. In Utah State's victory, Steven Ashworth shot 8-for-17 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and Taylor Funk shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 21 points. We'll see if the Aztecs have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Aggies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Aztecs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Diego State have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Utah State.
- Jan 25, 2023 - San Diego State 85 vs. Utah State 75
- Feb 15, 2022 - San Diego State 75 vs. Utah State 56
- Jan 26, 2022 - Utah State 75 vs. San Diego State 57
- Mar 13, 2021 - San Diego State 68 vs. Utah State 57
- Jan 16, 2021 - Utah State 64 vs. San Diego State 59
- Jan 14, 2021 - Utah State 57 vs. San Diego State 45
- Mar 07, 2020 - Utah State 59 vs. San Diego State 56
- Feb 01, 2020 - San Diego State 80 vs. Utah State 68
- Jan 04, 2020 - San Diego State 77 vs. Utah State 68
- Mar 16, 2019 - Utah State 64 vs. San Diego State 57
- Feb 26, 2019 - Utah State 70 vs. San Diego State 54
- Feb 09, 2019 - San Diego State 68 vs. Utah State 63
- Dec 30, 2017 - San Diego State 79 vs. Utah State 59
- Feb 15, 2017 - San Diego State 66 vs. Utah State 62
- Jan 14, 2017 - San Diego State 74 vs. Utah State 55
- Mar 10, 2016 - San Diego State 71 vs. Utah State 65
- Jan 23, 2016 - San Diego State 70 vs. Utah State 55
- Jan 02, 2016 - San Diego State 70 vs. Utah State 67