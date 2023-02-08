Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Utah State

Current Records: San Diego State 18-5; Utah State 19-5

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies and the #25 San Diego State Aztecs are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Utah State beat the Colorado State Rams 88-79 this past Saturday. Utah State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Steven Ashworth (26), forward Taylor Funk (21), guard Sean Bairstow (11), and forward Dan Akin (11).

Meanwhile, the Aztecs made easy work of the Boise State Broncos last Friday and carried off a 72-52 win. Among those leading the charge for San Diego State was forward Nathan Mensah, who had 17 points along with six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah State is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have been good against the spread at home while San Diego State has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Their wins bumped the Aggies to 19-5 and San Diego State to 18-5. In Utah State's victory, Steven Ashworth shot 8-for-17 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and Taylor Funk shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 21 points. We'll see if the Aztecs have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Aggies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Aztecs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Diego State have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Utah State.