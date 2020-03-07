Utah State vs. San Diego State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 7 predictions by proven model

The Utah State Aggies and the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs are set to square off in the Mountain West championship round matchup at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. The Aggies are 25-8 while San Diego State is 30-1. This will be a rematch of last season's Mountain West title game, won by Utah State. San Diego State won both regular season matchups between the teams.

The Aztecs are favored by five points in the latest San Diego State vs. Utah State odds, and the over-under is set at 132.

San Diego State vs. Utah State spread: San Diego State -5

San Diego State vs. Utah State over-under: 132 points

San Diego State vs. Utah State money line: San Diego State -221, Utah State +182

What you need to know about San Diego State

The Aztecs earned some more postseason success on Friday. They had enough points to win and then some against the Boise State Broncos, taking their Mountain West semifinals contest 81-68. San Diego State relied on the efforts of KJ Feagin, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 21 points and six boards, and Malachi Flynn, who had 22 points and five assists along with five boards. The Aztecs overcame a 16-point first half deficit in the victory.

The Aztecs won their first 26 games of the season, setting school records for the best start and longest winning streaks. This is their third consecutive Mountain West tournament championship game and fifth in the past six seasons. But their only title in that span came in 2018. They do have the most Mountain West championships (five) all-time.

What you need to know about Utah State

The Aggies were able to get past the Wyoming Cowboys on Friday in their Mountain West semifinals matchup, 89-82. It was another big night for Sam Merrill, who had 27 points and seven assists. Neemias Queeta added 21 points.

Utah State is the defending Mountain West champion, as they beat San Diego State 64-57 in the championship game last season.

How to make San Diego State vs. Utah State picks

