Who's Playing
San Jose State @ Utah State
Current Records: San Jose State 12-7; Utah State 15-4
What to Know
The Utah State Aggies are 13-1 against the San Jose State Spartans since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Aggies and SJSU will face off in a Mountain West battle at 6 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Utah State won both of their matches against the Spartans last season (78-62 and 75-52) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Things were close when Utah State and the UNLV Rebels clashed on Tuesday, but Utah State ultimately edged out the opposition 75-71. Forward Taylor Funk was the offensive standout of the contest for Utah State, shooting 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 20 points, five assists and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, SJSU was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 77-57 to the New Mexico Lobos. Guard Omari Moore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points and five assists.
The Aggies are now 15-4 while the Spartans sit at 12-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah State is stumbling into the matchup with the 44th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.5 on average. SJSU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 363rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 7.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah
Series History
Utah State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against San Jose State.
- Mar 04, 2022 - Utah State 75 vs. San Jose State 52
- Feb 03, 2022 - Utah State 78 vs. San Jose State 62
- Dec 23, 2020 - Utah State 85 vs. San Jose State 52
- Dec 21, 2020 - Utah State 107 vs. San Jose State 62
- Feb 25, 2020 - Utah State 94 vs. San Jose State 56
- Dec 04, 2019 - Utah State 71 vs. San Jose State 59
- Jan 30, 2019 - Utah State 103 vs. San Jose State 73
- Jan 16, 2019 - Utah State 81 vs. San Jose State 63
- Feb 28, 2018 - San Jose State 64 vs. Utah State 62
- Dec 27, 2017 - Utah State 86 vs. San Jose State 72
- Mar 08, 2017 - Utah State 90 vs. San Jose State 64
- Feb 22, 2017 - Utah State 81 vs. San Jose State 75
- Feb 27, 2016 - Utah State 88 vs. San Jose State 70
- Dec 30, 2015 - Utah State 80 vs. San Jose State 71