Who's Playing

San Jose State @ Utah State

Current Records: San Jose State 12-7; Utah State 15-4

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies are 13-1 against the San Jose State Spartans since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Aggies and SJSU will face off in a Mountain West battle at 6 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Utah State won both of their matches against the Spartans last season (78-62 and 75-52) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Things were close when Utah State and the UNLV Rebels clashed on Tuesday, but Utah State ultimately edged out the opposition 75-71. Forward Taylor Funk was the offensive standout of the contest for Utah State, shooting 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 20 points, five assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, SJSU was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 77-57 to the New Mexico Lobos. Guard Omari Moore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points and five assists.

The Aggies are now 15-4 while the Spartans sit at 12-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah State is stumbling into the matchup with the 44th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.5 on average. SJSU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 363rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 7.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against San Jose State.