Who's Playing

Seattle @ Utah State

Current Records: Seattle 8-2; Utah State 9-1

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies will take on the Seattle Redhawks in a holiday battle at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Seattle should still be riding high after a win, while the Aggies will be looking to regain their footing.

Utah State was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 75-72 to the Weber State Wildcats. This was hardly the result Utah State or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 16.5 points over Weber State heading into this contest. Utah State's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Steven Ashworth, who had 16 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Seattle strolled past the Alcorn State Braves with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 72-58.

Utah State's loss took them down to 9-1 while Seattle's victory pulled them up to 8-2. A win for the Aggies would reverse both their bad luck and Seattle's good luck. We'll see if Utah State manages to pull off that tough task or if the Redhawks keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.