Utah State vs. UNLV: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Utah State vs. UNLV basketball game
Who's Playing
UNLV @ Utah State
Current Records: UNLV 11-12; Utah State 17-7
What to Know
The UNLV Rebels' road trip will continue as they head to Dee Glen Smith Spectrum at 10 p.m. ET tonight to face off against the Utah State Aggies. UNLV is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.
The matchup between the Rebels and the Colorado State Rams on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Rebels falling 95-77 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for UNLV was the play of guard Bryce Hamilton, who had 28 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Utah State ended up a good deal behind the San Diego State Aztecs when they played on Saturday, losing 80-68. Utah State got a solid performance out of guard Sam Merrill, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 12 dimes in addition to five rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
UNLV is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 12-11 against the spread.
The Rebels are now 11-12 while Utah State sits at 17-7. UNLV is 5-6 after losses this year, Utah State 4-2.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Aggies are a big 12-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
Utah State have won four out of their last seven games against UNLV.
- Jan 01, 2020 - UNLV 70 vs. Utah State 53
- Feb 02, 2019 - Utah State 82 vs. UNLV 65
- Mar 03, 2018 - Utah State 79 vs. UNLV 67
- Jan 06, 2018 - Utah State 85 vs. UNLV 78
- Mar 01, 2017 - UNLV 66 vs. Utah State 59
- Jan 07, 2017 - Utah State 79 vs. UNLV 63
- Jan 19, 2016 - UNLV 80 vs. Utah State 68
