Utah State vs. UNLV: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

UNLV @ Utah State

Current Records: UNLV 11-12; Utah State 17-7

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels' road trip will continue as they head to Dee Glen Smith Spectrum at 10 p.m. ET tonight to face off against the Utah State Aggies. UNLV is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

The matchup between the Rebels and the Colorado State Rams on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Rebels falling 95-77 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for UNLV was the play of guard Bryce Hamilton, who had 28 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Utah State ended up a good deal behind the San Diego State Aztecs when they played on Saturday, losing 80-68. Utah State got a solid performance out of guard Sam Merrill, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 12 dimes in addition to five rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

UNLV is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 12-11 against the spread.

The Rebels are now 11-12 while Utah State sits at 17-7. UNLV is 5-6 after losses this year, Utah State 4-2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 12-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Utah State have won four out of their last seven games against UNLV.