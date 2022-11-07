Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ Utah State

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies and the Utah Valley Wolverines are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Utah State ended up 18-16 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Oregon Ducks 83-72. While Utah Valley was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 20-12.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aggies were 22nd best (top 6%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2021-2022 season at 47.60%. But Utah Valley held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, good for 18th in college basketball (top 5%). We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

Utah State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.33

Odds

The Aggies are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Utah State have won all of the games they've played against Utah Valley in the last eight years.