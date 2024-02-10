Who's Playing
Cal Baptist Lancers @ Utah Tech Trailblazers
Current Records: Cal Baptist 14-8, Utah Tech 9-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah
What to Know
Cal Baptist has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Utah Tech Trailblazers will face off in a WAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Burns Arena. Cal Baptist has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.
On Thursday, the Lancers slipped by the Mavericks 64-63.
Utah Tech was handed a 21-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against the Thunderbirds on Thursday. The Trailblazers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Thunderbirds and snuck past 70-68. The victory was just what Utah Tech needed coming off of a 87-66 loss in their prior contest.
The Lancers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-8 record this season. As for the Trailblazers, their victory bumped their record up to 9-14.
Cal Baptist couldn't quite finish off the Trailblazers in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 and fell 72-69. Can Cal Baptist avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Utah Tech and Cal Baptist both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- Dec 06, 2023 - Utah Tech 72 vs. Cal Baptist 69
- Jan 05, 2023 - Cal Baptist 72 vs. Utah Tech 58
- Feb 24, 2022 - Cal Baptist 71 vs. Utah Tech 61
- Jan 12, 2022 - Utah Tech 79 vs. Cal Baptist 76
- Jan 30, 2021 - Utah Tech 79 vs. Cal Baptist 75
- Jan 29, 2021 - Cal Baptist 89 vs. Utah Tech 74