Cal Baptist Lancers @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: Cal Baptist 14-8, Utah Tech 9-14

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah

Cal Baptist has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Utah Tech Trailblazers will face off in a WAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Burns Arena. Cal Baptist has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

On Thursday, the Lancers slipped by the Mavericks 64-63.

Utah Tech was handed a 21-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against the Thunderbirds on Thursday. The Trailblazers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Thunderbirds and snuck past 70-68. The victory was just what Utah Tech needed coming off of a 87-66 loss in their prior contest.

The Lancers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-8 record this season. As for the Trailblazers, their victory bumped their record up to 9-14.

Cal Baptist couldn't quite finish off the Trailblazers in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 and fell 72-69. Can Cal Baptist avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Utah Tech and Cal Baptist both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.