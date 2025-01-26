Halftime Report

Grand Canyon is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-24 lead against Utah Tech.

Grand Canyon entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Utah Tech step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: Grand Canyon 14-5, Utah Tech 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Grand Canyon is 7-1 against Utah Tech since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a WAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Burns Arena. Despite being away, the Antelopes are looking at a 13.5-point advantage in the spread.

Utah Tech is hoping to do what Southern Utah couldn't on Thursday: put an end to Grand Canyon's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Grand Canyon enjoyed a cozy 74-59 victory over Southern Utah.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech lost to Utah Valley on the road by a decisive 96-80 margin on Saturday. The Trailblazers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Utah Tech struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 11.6 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've fallen to only 6.8 per game.

Grand Canyon is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season. As for Utah Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 6-13.

Grand Canyon beat Utah Tech 73-61 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Grand Canyon since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 13.5-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Utah Tech.