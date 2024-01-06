Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: Grand Canyon 14-1, Utah Tech 6-8

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Grand Canyon Antelopes and the Utah Tech Trailblazers are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Burns Arena. Grand Canyon is coming into the match hot, having won their last ten games.

Grand Canyon has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 21 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Thunderbirds with a sharp 96-75 win on Thursday. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.6% better than the opposition, as Grand Canyon's was.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 96 points the game before, Utah Tech faltered in their game on Thursday. The matchup between the Trailblazers and the Redhawks wasn't particularly close, with the Trailblazers falling 70-53.

The Antelopes pushed their record up to 14-1 with that victory, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Trailblazers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season.

Looking forward to Saturday, Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Grand Canyon in mind: they have a solid 8-5 record against the spread this season.

Grand Canyon was able to grind out a solid win over Utah Tech in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 71-61. Does Grand Canyon have another victory up their sleeve, or will Utah Tech turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 12-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Utah Tech.