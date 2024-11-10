Halftime Report

N. Mex. State has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Utah Tech 39-23.

N. Mex. State came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: N. Mex. State 1-0, Utah Tech 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah

Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The N. Mex. State Aggies are taking a road trip to face off against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Burns Arena. The Trailblazers took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Aggies, who come in off a win.

N. Mex. State is headed out to face Utah Tech after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. N. Mex. State claimed a resounding 93-57 win over N. Mex. High. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 37-15.

N. Mex. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as N. Mex. High. only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 80-57 to Oregon State on Monday. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Trailblazers have suffered since December 21, 2023.

Utah Tech's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Beon Riley, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and nine rebounds, and Justin Bieker, who had 14 points. The dominant performance also gave Riley a new career-high in assists (five).

N. Mex. State came up short against Utah Tech when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 89-76. Can N. Mex. State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

As for their next game, N. Mex. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They finished last season with an 11-14-1 record against the spread.

Odds

N. Mex. State is a 4.5-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

N. Mex. State has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Utah Tech.