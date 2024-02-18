Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Utah Tech looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Utah Tech is up 36-33 over the Redhawks.

Utah Tech came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: Seattle 15-10, Utah Tech 10-15

How To Watch

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks and the Utah Tech Trailblazers will face off in a WAC clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Burns Arena. Seattle has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Seattle proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Thunderbirds by a score of 78-68.

Meanwhile, the Trailblazers couldn't handle the Antelopes on Thursday and fell 73-61. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Utah Tech in their matchups with the Antelopes: they've now lost five in a row.

The Redhawks are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-10 record this season. As for the Trailblazers, their defeat was their eighth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-15.

As for their game on Saturday, Seattle is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Seattle strolled past the Trailblazers in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 70-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Seattle since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Seattle is a solid 6-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Redhawks slightly, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Seattle has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Utah Tech.