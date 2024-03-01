Halftime Report

Tarleton State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 49-30 lead over Utah Tech.

Tarleton State entered the contest having won eight straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it nine, or will Utah Tech step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: Tarleton State 20-7, Utah Tech 10-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Tarleton State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Utah Tech Trailblazers will face off in a WAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Burns Arena. Utah Tech took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Tarleton State, who comes in off a win.

Even though Tarleton State has not done well against the Lancers recently (they were 0-5 in their previous five matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Texans took down the Lancers 82-65.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 89-78 to the Mavericks. The contest was a 34-34 toss-up at halftime, but Utah Tech couldn't quite close it out.

Utah Tech struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as UT Arlington racked up 17 assists.

The Texans are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 20-7 record this season. As for the Trailblazers, their loss was their ninth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-17.

Looking ahead, Tarleton State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last eight times they've played.

Tarleton State strolled past the Trailblazers in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 86-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tarleton State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Tarleton State is a 3.5-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Tarleton State has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Utah Tech.