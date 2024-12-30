Teams looking to stay hot clash when the Utah Tech Trailblazers battle the Florida International Panthers in non-conference action on Monday. Utah Tech is coming off a 92-87 win over South Dakota on Dec. 19, while FIU downed IU Indy 75-69 on Dec. 21. The Trailblazers (4-10), who have won two in a row, are 0-7 on the road this year. The Panthers (5-7), who have won three of four, are 3-2 on their home court.

Tipoff from Ocean Bank Convocation Center in University Park, Fla., is set for noon ET. Utah Tech won the only other meeting between the schools, a 96-92 overtime triumph last year. Florida International is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Utah Tech vs. FIU odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148. Before making any Utah Tech vs. FIU picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for FIU vs. Utah Tech:

Utah Tech vs. FIU spread: FIU -5.5



Utah Tech vs. FIU over/under: 148 points

Utah Tech vs. FIU money line: Utah Tech +190, FIU -232

UT: The Trailblazers have hit the team total over in 16 of their last 30 games (+0.25 units)

FIU: The Panthers have hit the money line in six of their last 11 home games (+2.20 units)



Why you should back Florida International

Junior guard Jayden Brewer has reached double-digit scoring in five of his last six games. He registered a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds in an 88-77 loss to Florida Atlantic on Dec. 4. He scored 20 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists in a 75-64 loss to East Carolina on Dec. 17. In 12 games, including 11 starts this season, he is averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.5 minutes.

Senior forward Jonathan Aybar is also a big part of the Panthers' offense. In 10 games, including nine starts, he is averaging 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 23.5 minutes. In the loss to East Carolina, he scored 16 points, while adding seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. He pulled down 11 rebounds and added eight points and four assists in an 81-72 win over Stetson on Dec. 14. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Utah Tech

Senior guard Beon Riley is in his second year with the program after playing his first three years at Hawaii. In 10 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.9 minutes. He has registered five double-doubles. In the win over South Dakota, he poured in 21 points, while adding 14 rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Senior guard Noa Gonsalves is one of three Trailblazers averaging double-digit scoring. In 14 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.3 minutes. In the win over South Dakota, he scored 22 points, while grabbing three rebounds. He had 19 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 73-71 loss to Weber State on Dec. 13. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 145 combined points.

