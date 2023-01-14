Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ Utah Tech

Current Records: Sam Houston 12-5; Utah Tech 9-8

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Burns Arena at 9 p.m. ET Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between Sam Houston and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Bearkats falling 86-74 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the Utah Tech Trailblazers entered their matchup against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Utah Tech took a hard 85-72 fall against Stephen F. Austin.

Sam Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Sam Houston is now 12-5 while the Trailblazers sit at 9-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bearkats come into the game boasting the seventh most takeaways per game in college basketball at 19.1. Less enviably, Utah Tech is 31st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Utah Tech.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah

Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearkats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trailblazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sam Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last four years.