Who's Playing

Seattle @ Utah Tech

Current Records: Seattle 19-10; Utah Tech 12-17

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks are 4-1 against the Utah Tech Trailblazers since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Redhawks and Utah Tech will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Burns Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

The Grand Canyon Antelopes typically have all the answers at home, but last week Seattle proved too difficult a challenge. Seattle strolled past Grand Canyon with points to spare, taking the matchup 65-54.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 71-69 to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Redhawks are now 19-10 while the Trailblazers sit at 12-17. Seattle is 13-5 after wins this season, and Utah Tech is 7-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah

Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trailblazers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trailblazers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seattle have won four out of their last five games against Utah Tech.