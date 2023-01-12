Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ Utah Tech

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 12-5; Utah Tech 9-7

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Utah Tech and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Burns Arena. The Trailblazers are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Last Thursday, Utah Tech lost to the California Baptist Lancers on the road by a decisive 72-58 margin.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Stephen F. Austin beat the Grand Canyon Antelopes 73-68 on Saturday.

Utah Tech is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have been good against the spread at home while Stephen F. Austin has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Stephen F. Austin's win lifted them to 12-5 while Utah Tech's loss dropped them down to 9-7. We'll see if the Lumberjacks can repeat their recent success or if the Trailblazers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah

Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trailblazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lumberjacks, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stephen F. Austin won the only game these two teams have played in the last four years.