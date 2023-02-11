Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Utah Tech

Current Records: Tarleton State 13-12; Utah Tech 11-14

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers are 1-3 against the Tarleton State Texans since February of 2021, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Trailblazers and Tarleton State will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Burns Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was close but no cigar for Utah Tech as they fell 75-71 to the Seattle Redhawks on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Texans came up short against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Thursday, falling 72-62.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah Tech is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Utah Tech is now 11-14 while Tarleton State sits at 13-12. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Trailblazers are third worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Utah Tech, the Texans come into the game boasting the 13th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah

Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trailblazers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tarleton State have won three out of their last four games against Utah Tech.