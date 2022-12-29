Who's Playing

UTRGV @ Utah Tech

Current Records: UTRGV 8-4; Utah Tech 8-5

What to Know

The UTRGV Vaqueros have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Vaqueros and the Utah Tech Trailblazers will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Burns Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, UTRGV and Utah Tech will really light up the scoreboard.

UTRGV was able to grind out a solid victory over the Houston Christian Huskies last week, winning 100-90.

Meanwhile, the Lindenwood Lions typically have all the answers at home, but last Thursday Utah Tech proved too difficult a challenge. Utah Tech put a hurting on the Lions at home to the tune of 95-64.

The Vaqueros are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought UTRGV up to 8-4 and the Trailblazers to 8-5. UTRGV and Utah Tech are both 4-3 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah

Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trailblazers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UTRGV have won two out of their last three games against Utah Tech.