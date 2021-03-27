Utah is hiring Utah State coach Craig Smith, sources told CBS Sports on Saturday.

The school opted to stay in-state by plucking one of the more successful mid-major coaches in college basketball. Smith went 74-24 the past three seasons at Utah State. He previously coached at South Dakota, amassing a 79-55 mark in four seasons. The Aggies played in the past two NCAA Tournaments and were projected to make the 2020 NCAA Tournament that was never held. Utah State lost in the first round of this year's NCAA Tournament to No. 6 Texas Tech.

Utah, meanwhile, has been to two NCAA Tournaments since 2009. The school fired Larry Krystkowiak after a 10-year tenure.

Utah has a proud history in college basketball. A CBS Sports historical analysis of the greatest programs in history ranked the Runnin' Utes 16th all time.