BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes

Current Records: BYU 8-0, Utah 6-2

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Pac-12 Networks

The Utah Utes will be playing at home against the BYU Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Utah sitting on three straight wins and BYU on eight.

Even though Southern Utah scored an imposing 86 points on Tuesday, Utah still came out on top. The Utes skirted past the Thunderbirds 88-86. The overall outcome was as expected, but Southern Utah made it much more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Utah's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Keba Keita led the charge by scoring 23 points along with 8 rebounds. Ben Carlson was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds.

BYU has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 28 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Aces 96-55 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as BYU did.

BYU's win on Tuesday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jaxson Robinson, who scored 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Trevin Knell, who scored 13 points along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Utes have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 6-2 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.3 points per game. As for the Cougars, their win bumped their record up to 8-0.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Utah has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 48% of their shots per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've nailed 49.6% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Utah came up short against BYU when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 75-66. Will Utah have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Series History

BYU has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Utah.