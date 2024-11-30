Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Eastern Washington 1-6, Utah 5-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Utah Utes' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Eastern Washington Eagles at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Utes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 90.8 points per game this season.

Utah is headed into the match following a big win against Miss Valley State on Tuesday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Utah blew past Miss Valley State, posting a 94-48 victory. The Utes have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 31 points or more this season.

Gabe Madsen was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (76.9%). Another player making a difference was Miro Little, who went 5 for 9 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and five assists.

Utah was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Miss Valley State only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 67-51 to UCSB. The contest marked the Eagles' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Utah's win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-1. As for Eastern Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-6.

Everything came up roses for Utah against Eastern Washington when the teams last played back in November of 2023, as the squad secured a 101-66 victory. In that game, Utah amassed a halftime lead of 44-20, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Utah has won both of the games they've played against Eastern Washington in the last 7 years.