Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Okla. State 9-5, Utah 8-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.50

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Utah Utes and the Okla. State Cowboys are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Utes are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

The experts figured Utah would be stumbling into the game after a tough loss to Iowa State, and, well: they nailed that call. Utah found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 82-59 punch to the gut against Iowa State on Tuesday.

Gabe Madsen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points in addition to two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Texas Tech on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Less helpful for Utah was Mason Madsen's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Utah smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Okla. State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with a 79-66 win over Kansas State on Tuesday. The Cowboys' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Abou Ousmane was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 11 for 15 en route to 27 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Utah's loss dropped their record down to 8-6. As for Okla. State, their victory bumped their record up to 9-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Utah has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Okla. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking ahead, Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last eight times they've played.

Odds

Utah is a solid 7-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

