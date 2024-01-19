Halftime Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, Utah looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Oregon State 33-22.

If Utah keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-5 in no time. On the other hand, Oregon State will have to make due with a 9-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Oregon State 9-7, Utah 12-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.33

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Utah. The Utah Utes and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The timing is sure in Utah's favor as the team sits on nine straight wins at home while Oregon State has not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Sunday, the Utes came up short against the Cardinal and fell 79-73. Utah has not had much luck with Stanford recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite the loss, Utah got a solid performance out of Deivon Smith, who dropped a triple-double on 16 points, ten rebounds, and 11 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Smith has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Gabe Madsen, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oregon State fought the good fight in their overtime match against Stanford on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 88-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cardinal. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jordan Pope, who scored 21 points along with five assists. Another player making a difference was Michael Rataj, who scored nine points along with nine rebounds and four steals.

The Utes have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-5 record this season. As for the Beavers, their loss dropped their record down to 9-7.

Everything went Utah's way against Oregon State when the teams last played back in January of 2023 as Utah made off with a 63-44 victory. Will Utah repeat their success, or does Oregon State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Utah is a big 15.5-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah.