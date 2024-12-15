Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Utah and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 40-31 lead against Radford.

If Utah keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-2 in no time. On the other hand, Radford will have to make due with a 9-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Radford 9-2, Utah 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Utah. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Radford Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Utes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 87 points per game this season.

Radford is facing Utah at the wrong time: Utah suffered their first home loss of the season on Saturday and they're likely out for redemption. They took a 72-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gaels. The matchup marked the Utes' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Miro Little, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

Even though they lost, Utah smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Radford had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Sunday. They secured a 74-70 W over the Bison.

Utah's defeat ended an 11-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 6-2. As for Radford, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Utah hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 87 points per game. However, it's not like Radford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Utah is a big 19.5-point favorite against Radford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Utes as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

