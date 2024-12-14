Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Radford 9-2, Utah 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Utah Utes' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Radford Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Utes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 87 points per game this season.

Radford is facing Utah at the wrong time: Utah suffered their first home loss of the season on Saturday and they're likely out for redemption. They took a 72-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gaels. The contest marked the Utes' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Miro Little, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

Even though they lost, Utah smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Radford entered their tilt with Bucknell on Sunday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. They secured a 74-70 W over the Bison.

Utah's loss ended an 11-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 6-2. As for Radford, they pushed their record up to 9-2 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Utah hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 87 points per game. However, it's not like Radford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.