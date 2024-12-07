Who's Playing

Saint Mary's Gaels @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Saint Mary's 8-1, Utah 6-1

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah is on a 11-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Saint Mary's is on a nine-game streak of away wins (also dating back to last season): one of those streaks is about to end. The Utah Utes will host the Saint Mary's Gaels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, Utah earned an 88-80 win over Eastern Washington.

Utah smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Saint Mary's ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They came out on top against UTSA by a score of 82-74.

Saint Mary's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Mitchell Saxen, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Augustas Marciulionis, who went 7 for 11 en route to 23 points plus eight assists and three steals. What's more, Saxen also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in February. Less helpful for Saint Mary's was Jordan Ross' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Utah's victory bumped their record up to 6-1. As for Saint Mary's, their win bumped their record up to 8-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Utah has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Saint Mary's, though, as they've only made 30.4% of their threes this season. Given Utah's sizable advantage in that area, Saint Mary's will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Utah is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Those brave souls putting their money on Saint Mary's against the spread have faith in an upset since their 2-6 ATS record can't hold a candle to Utah's 6-1.

Utah is a 3-point favorite against Saint Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Utes, as the game opened with the Utes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won both of the games they've played against Saint Mary's in the last 6 years.