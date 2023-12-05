Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Southern Utah 2-5, Utah 5-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $1.98

What to Know

Southern Utah has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Utes at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Southern Utah is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Thunderbirds came up short against the Redhawks and fell 73-63.

Meanwhile, the Utes beat the Warriors 79-66 on Thursday. The over/under was set at 145 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Keba Keita, who scored 14 points along with 7 rebounds. Branden Carlson was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Thunderbirds have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season. As for the Utes, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 5-2.

While only Utah took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Utah, as the team is favored by a full 22.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: Southern Utah is a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Utah have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Utah is a big 22.5-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Series History

Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.