Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Utah Utes

Current Records: St. John's 2-2, Utah 3-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Utah Utes at 5:30 p.m. ET on November 19th at TD Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Red Storm couldn't handle the Flyers and fell 88-81.

The losing side was boosted by Joel Soriano, who scored 21 points along with 9 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jordan Dingle, who scored 14 points along with 2 rebounds and 2 steals.

Meanwhile, Utah unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They fell 76-66 to the Cougars. Utah didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Gabe Madsen, who went 8 for 15 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 2 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Branden Carlson, who scored 17 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Red Storm's defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for the Utes, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-1.

St. John's will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the 4.5-point underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. John's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Utah is a 4.5-point favorite against St. John's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

