Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Utah and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 38-32 lead against Utah Valley.

Utah entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Utah Valley step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Utah Valley 6-4, Utah 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Utah. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Utah Valley Wolverines at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The timing is sure in Utah's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Utah Valley has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Last Saturday, the Utes didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Cougars, but they still walked away with a 73-69 win.

Utah got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Gabe Madsen out in front who scored 17 points. Branden Carlson was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but the Wolverines had to settle for a 74-71 loss against the Beavers on Saturday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Tanner Toolson, who scored 17 points. Another player making a difference was Caleb Stone-Carrawell, who scored 19 points.

The Utes' win bumped their record up to 7-2. As for the Wolverines, their loss dropped their record down to 6-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Utah have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Utah Valley, though, as they've only made 29.5% of their threes per game this season. Given Utah's sizeable advantage in that area, Utah Valley will need to find a way to close that gap.

Utah was able to grind out a solid win over Utah Valley when the teams last played back in December of 2020, winning 75-67. Will Utah repeat their success, or does Utah Valley have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Utah is a big 17.5-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Utes, as the game opened with the Utes as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won both of the games they've played against Utah Valley in the last 7 years.

Dec 15, 2020 - Utah 75 vs. Utah Valley 67

Dec 06, 2016 - Utah 87 vs. Utah Valley 80

Injury Report for Utah

Deivon Smith: gameTimeDecision (Not Injury Related)

Wilguens Jr. Exacte: gameTimeDecision (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Utah Valley