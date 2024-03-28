Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Utah and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 36-26 lead against VCU.

If Utah keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-14 in no time. On the other hand, VCU will have to make due with a 24-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ Utah Utes

Current Records: VCU 19-12, Utah 18-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

The VCU Rams and the Utah Utes are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jon M. Huntsman Center in an Atlantic 10 postseason contest. The Rams pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 7-point favorite Utes.

South Florida typically has all the answers at home, but on Sunday VCU proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 70-65. 70 seems to be a good number for the Rams as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead VCU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Sean Bairstow, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds. Bairstow's performance made up for a slower match against Villanova on Wednesday. Zeb Jackson was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Utah and Iowa didn't disappoint and broke past the 165 point over/under on Sunday. Utah walked away with a 91-82 win over Iowa. That's two games straight that the Utes have won by exactly nine points.

Utah relied on the efforts of Deivon Smith, who dropped a triple-double on 19 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists, and Gabe Madsen, who scored 31 points.

VCU is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 24-13 record this season. As for Utah, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 21-14.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. VCU might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Utah is a solid 7-point favorite against VCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.