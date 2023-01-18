Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ Utah Valley

Current Records: Abilene Christian 9-9; Utah Valley 14-5

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats won both of their matches against the Utah Valley Wolverines last season (80-76 and 82-74) and are aiming for the same result on Wednesday. Abilene Christian and Utah Valley will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET at UCCU Events Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Wildcats came up short against the Tarleton State Texans this past Saturday, falling 72-63.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley entered their matchup against the Seattle Redhawks this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Utah Valley was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 85-80 to Seattle.

The losses put Abilene Christian at 9-9 and the Wolverines at 14-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 43rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Utah Valley's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 23rd in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Abilene Christian have won both of the games they've played against Utah Valley in the last nine years.