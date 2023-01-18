Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ Utah Valley

Current Records: Abilene Christian 9-9; Utah Valley 14-5

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines lost both of their matches to the Abilene Christian Wildcats last season on scores of 76-80 and 74-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Wolverines and Abilene Christian will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at UCCU Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Utah Valley entered their contest against the Seattle Redhawks this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Utah Valley was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 85-80 to Seattle.

Meanwhile, Abilene Christian came up short against the Tarleton State Texans this past Saturday, falling 72-63.

The Wolverines are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Utah Valley at 14-5 and the Wildcats at 9-9. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah Valley have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 22nd in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Abilene Christian has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 41st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Abilene Christian.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 9-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Abilene Christian have won both of the games they've played against Utah Valley in the last nine years.