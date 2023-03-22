The Utah Valley Wolverines will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UCCU Events Center. This is a quarterfinal matchup of the NIT 2023, and while Cincinnati has the better seed, ongoing renovations at its home arena are causing this game to be held at the Wolverines' home court. Utah Valley is 27-8 overall and 13-1 at home, while Cincinnati is 23-12 overall and 5-6 on the road.

Utah Valley vs. Cincinnati spread: Utah Valley -1

Utah Valley vs. Cincinnati over/under: 146.5 points

Utah Valley vs. Cincinnati money line: Utah Valley -115, Cincinnati -105

What you need to know about Utah Valley

The Wolverines earned some more postseason success in their contest on Sunday as they enjoyed a cozy 81-69 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes. It was another big night for Utah Valley's guard Trey Woodbury, who had 25 points and seven assists along with seven boards.

Utah Valley is one of the best defensive teams in this tournament or any other as it ranks 19th in defensive rating. The Wolverines lead all of college basketball in blocks per game (6.6), thanks to WAC Defensive Player of the Year Aziz Bandaogo, who ranks fourth nationally with 2.9 blocks per game. Utah Valley has both won and covered in six of its last seven games, and it has also gone 10-2 against the spread over its last 12 games.

What you need to know about Cincinnati

Meanwhile, Cincinnati strolled past the Hofstra Pride with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 79-65. Cincinnati got its win on the backs of several key players, and it was guard David DeJulius out in front picking up 15 points and nine assists.

The Bearcats have a high-powered offense that protects the ball, as they rank 14th in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio. Landers Nolley II, who won the 2021 NIT MVP award while playing with Memphis, leads the team with 16.7 points per game. Dejulius also averages in double-figures (14.7), while Viktor Lakhin leads the team with 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

