Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ Utah Valley

Current Records: Northern Arizona 0-2; Utah Valley 1-1

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at UCCU Events Center. The Wolverines should still be riding high after a big win, while Northern Arizona will be looking to regain their footing.

Everything went Utah Valley's way against the Western Colorado Mountaineers on Wednesday as they made off with a 91-64 victory.

Meanwhile, the game between Northern Arizona and the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday was not particularly close, with Northern Arizona falling 84-68. Guard Liam Lloyd had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Utah Valley was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the teams previously met three seasons ago as they fell 79-73 to the Lumberjacks. Can the Wolverines avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah Valley and Northern Arizona both have one win in their last two games.