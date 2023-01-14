Who's Playing
Seattle @ Utah Valley
Current Records: Seattle 13-4; Utah Valley 14-4
What to Know
The Utah Valley Wolverines will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Wolverines and the Seattle Redhawks will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at UCCU Events Center. Both teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.
Utah Valley sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-67 win over the California Baptist Lancers on Wednesday.
Speaking of close games: Seattle came out on top in a nail-biter against the New Mexico St. Aggies on Thursday, sneaking past 69-66.
Utah Valley is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Utah Valley and Seattle split their matches last season, with the Redhawks claiming a 71-65 victory and the Wolverines retaliating with a 67-52 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolverines are a solid 6-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah Valley and Seattle both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Utah Valley 67 vs. Seattle 52
- Jan 12, 2022 - Seattle 71 vs. Utah Valley 65
- Jan 15, 2021 - Utah Valley 93 vs. Seattle 92
- Feb 08, 2020 - Seattle 87 vs. Utah Valley 85
- Jan 11, 2020 - Seattle 83 vs. Utah Valley 50
- Feb 26, 2019 - Utah Valley 77 vs. Seattle 68
- Jan 12, 2019 - Utah Valley 88 vs. Seattle 78
- Mar 03, 2018 - Utah Valley 73 vs. Seattle 47
- Feb 03, 2018 - Seattle 55 vs. Utah Valley 54
- Mar 09, 2017 - Utah Valley 65 vs. Seattle 53
- Mar 04, 2017 - Utah Valley 61 vs. Seattle 54
- Feb 04, 2017 - Seattle 63 vs. Utah Valley 50
- Feb 27, 2016 - Seattle 72 vs. Utah Valley 69
- Jan 28, 2016 - Seattle 73 vs. Utah Valley 62