Who's Playing

Seattle @ Utah Valley

Current Records: Seattle 13-4; Utah Valley 14-4

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Wolverines and the Seattle Redhawks will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at UCCU Events Center. Both teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Utah Valley sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-67 win over the California Baptist Lancers on Wednesday.

Speaking of close games: Seattle came out on top in a nail-biter against the New Mexico St. Aggies on Thursday, sneaking past 69-66.

Utah Valley is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Utah Valley and Seattle split their matches last season, with the Redhawks claiming a 71-65 victory and the Wolverines retaliating with a 67-52 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a solid 6-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah Valley and Seattle both have seven wins in their last 14 games.