Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Utah Valley

Regular Season Records: Tarleton State 17-15; Utah Valley 24-7

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans and the Utah Valley Wolverines are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 9 at Orleans Arena in the second round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney.

The Texans earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They skirted past the UTRGV Vaqueros 74-70. Tarleton State can attribute much of their success to forward Jakorie Smith, who had 26 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley simply couldn't be stopped last Friday, as they easily beat the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at home 113-69.

Tarleton State had enough points to win and then some against Utah Valley when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, taking their game 77-58. Will Tarleton State repeat their success, or do the Wolverines have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah Valley have won three out of their last five games against Tarleton State.