Who's Playing
Tarleton State @ Utah Valley
Regular Season Records: Tarleton State 17-15; Utah Valley 24-7
What to Know
The Tarleton State Texans and the Utah Valley Wolverines are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 9 at Orleans Arena in the second round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney.
The Texans earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They skirted past the UTRGV Vaqueros 74-70. Tarleton State can attribute much of their success to forward Jakorie Smith, who had 26 points in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, Utah Valley simply couldn't be stopped last Friday, as they easily beat the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at home 113-69.
Tarleton State had enough points to win and then some against Utah Valley when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, taking their game 77-58. Will Tarleton State repeat their success, or do the Wolverines have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Utah Valley have won three out of their last five games against Tarleton State.
- Feb 23, 2023 - Tarleton State 77 vs. Utah Valley 58
- Feb 16, 2022 - Utah Valley 69 vs. Tarleton State 56
- Jan 01, 2022 - Utah Valley 77 vs. Tarleton State 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - Tarleton State 70 vs. Utah Valley 62
- Jan 29, 2021 - Utah Valley 73 vs. Tarleton State 60