Who's Playing

UT Arlington @ Utah Valley

Current Records: UT Arlington 11-18; Utah Valley 22-7

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Utah Valley and the UT Arlington Mavericks will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UCCU Events Center. Both teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Wolverines sidestepped the Abilene Christian Wildcats for a 66-62 victory.

Speaking of close games: UT Arlington narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Utah Tech Trailblazers 71-69. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Utah Valley is now 22-7 while UT Arlington sits at 11-18. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah Valley have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them fifth in college basketball. Less enviably, the Mavericks have only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the 30th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

Series History

Utah Valley won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.