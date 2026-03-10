The WAC issued an ultimatum to Utah Valley University on Tuesday, casting the school's spot in the WAC Tournament field into jeopardy. In a statement from the conference's board of directors, the WAC demanded that UVU place $1 million in escrow by 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday or lose its place in the league's postseason bracket.

At issue is Utah Valley's exit fee as it prepares to depart for the Big West in July. The WAC's statement characterized the payment as necessary for compliance with a Utah judge's order requiring the $1 million escrow amount, which the WAC statement classified as an "agreed-upon exit fee."

"As the court-ordered preliminary injunction is contingent upon that directive, the WAC Board of Directors has instructed the commissioner to plan for the men's and women's WAC basketball tournaments without Utah Valley University, as it would be a member not in good standing," the statement said.

The WAC Tournament is set to begin Wednesday in Las Vegas. As the No. 1 seed, Utah Valley would have an automatic bye to Thursday's semifinals on the men's side. Utah Valley's women's team is set to be the No. 4 seed in the WAC Tournament and would also be impacted.

"The conference will release new brackets if the university does not comply with the court's directive within the order by 5:00 p.m. MT on Tuesday, March 10," the statement said. "The conference regrets that the intentional actions of Utah Valley University have caused uncertainty and harm for institutions, student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans across the WAC—including at Utah Valley University."