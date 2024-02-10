Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 8-14, Utah Valley 9-14

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: UCCU Center -- Orem, Utah

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Utah Valley Wolverines and the Abilene Chr. Wildcats are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at UCCU Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for Utah Valley and three for the Wildcats.

The point spread may have favored Utah Valley on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 72-61 to the Texans. Utah Valley found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 32.2% worse than the opposition.

Abilene Chr. lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on on Thursday was a bit more commanding. Their bruising 75-52 defeat to the Redhawks might stick with them for a while. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Abilene Chr. has scored all season.

The Wolverines have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-14 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their loss was their eighth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-14.

Utah Valley didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Wildcats in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 66-62 victory. Will Utah Valley repeat their success, or do the Wildcats have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Utah Valley and Abilene Chr. both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.