Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: Cal Baptist 8-5, Utah Valley 6-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Cal Baptist Lancers and the Utah Valley Wolverines are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 4th at UCCU Events Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Cal Baptist found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 66-61 to the Aggies.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 85-63 punch to the gut against the Broncos. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Utah Valley in their matchups with Boise State: they've now lost three in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Trevin Dorius, who scored 20 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Lancers' defeat dropped their record down to 8-5. As for the Wolverines, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-7.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Cal Baptist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Utah Valley, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Cal Baptist's sizeable advantage in that area, Utah Valley will need to find a way to close that gap.

Cal Baptist is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Cal Baptist: they have a less-than-stellar 3-8 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Utah Valley is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Cal Baptist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cal Baptist.