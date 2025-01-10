Halftime Report
Utah Valley is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 35-25 lead against Grand Canyon.
Utah Valley entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Grand Canyon step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Utah Valley Wolverines
Current Records: Grand Canyon 11-4, Utah Valley 9-6
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UCCU Center -- Orem, Utah
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $4.53
What to Know
Utah Valley will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at UCCU Center. Both teams are coming into the contest red-hot, with the Wolverines sitting on four straight victories and the Antelopes on five.
Utah Valley is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 139.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 64-53 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Grand Canyon rang in the new year with an 82-71 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday.
Grand Canyon smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in eight consecutive games.
Utah Valley's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-6. As for Grand Canyon, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Utah Valley has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Utah Valley might still be hurting after the devastating 86-67 loss they got from Grand Canyon in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Can Utah Valley avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Grand Canyon is a 4-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 144.5 points.
Series History
Grand Canyon has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah Valley.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Grand Canyon 86 vs. Utah Valley 67
- Jan 18, 2024 - Grand Canyon 78 vs. Utah Valley 65
- Jan 21, 2023 - Utah Valley 76 vs. Grand Canyon 74
- Mar 03, 2022 - Grand Canyon 68 vs. Utah Valley 57
- Feb 10, 2022 - Grand Canyon 79 vs. Utah Valley 69
- Mar 06, 2021 - Grand Canyon 74 vs. Utah Valley 64
- Mar 05, 2021 - Utah Valley 59 vs. Grand Canyon 55
- Feb 22, 2020 - Utah Valley 92 vs. Grand Canyon 80
- Jan 25, 2020 - Utah Valley 73 vs. Grand Canyon 69
- Mar 15, 2019 - Grand Canyon 78 vs. Utah Valley 74